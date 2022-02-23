Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.91

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 3740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $650.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating ) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

