Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.90

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

SLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $743.85 million, a PE ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,778,951. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 274,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 45,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.