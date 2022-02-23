Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 5.8%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) shares shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.59. 54,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,017,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.46.
About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
