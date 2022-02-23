Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 5.8%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) shares shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.59. 54,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,017,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

