Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.81

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 16068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13.

In related news, insider Elly Keinan acquired 29,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $500,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 58,300 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $996,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 102,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,876.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KD. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

