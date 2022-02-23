Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 47,203 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,203 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $55,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.49. 209,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,122,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

