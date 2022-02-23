Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TNL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

