Zacks: Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will post sales of $345.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $414.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.40 million. SunPower reported sales of $305.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.87.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

