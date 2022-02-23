Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.10.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.91. 482,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,544,455. The stock has a market cap of $325.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after buying an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

