Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 415 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.93. 21,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,533. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

