Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.06. 25,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 70,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

