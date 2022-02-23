LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.33. 674,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,243,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.