Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $215.21. 18,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,746. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.01 and a 200 day moving average of $226.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of -723.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

