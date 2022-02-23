Modus Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.89. The stock had a trading volume of 661,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,540,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $254.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average of $145.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

