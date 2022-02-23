LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $9.94 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4,583.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,059 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,200,000 after acquiring an additional 547,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $103.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,720. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.94. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

