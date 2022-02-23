Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $84.54. The stock had a trading volume of 176,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $153.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.25 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

