LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Decreases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

