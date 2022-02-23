Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 5.6%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.52. 69,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,774,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 4.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

