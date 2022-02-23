Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 2,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 436,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTH. Guggenheim began coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000.

Life Time Group Company Profile (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.