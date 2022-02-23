SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Down 4.6%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) was down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.17 and last traded at $53.32. Approximately 2,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 433,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,007,000 after acquiring an additional 212,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,499,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

