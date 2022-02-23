SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Down 4.6%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) was down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.17 and last traded at $53.32. Approximately 2,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 433,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.72.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
