Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.73

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 22626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

