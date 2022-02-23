American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. American Campus Communities updated its Q1 guidance to $0.69-0.71 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.39-2.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. 26,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,759. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 388.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 373,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 45.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

