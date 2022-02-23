Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.
Shares of FDP stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78.
In related news, Director Charles Jr. Beard bought 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.
