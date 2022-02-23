Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of FDP stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In related news, Director Charles Jr. Beard bought 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

