Handy (HANDY) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Handy has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $105,731.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.75 or 0.06988181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,180.21 or 1.00125922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00049974 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

