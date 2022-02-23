$386.29 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) to post sales of $386.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $398.88 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $342.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

RCM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. 11,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. R1 RCM has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in R1 RCM by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 857,490 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 412,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

