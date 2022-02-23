Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.47. 75,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

