Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.
WK traded down $9.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -148.94 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24.
In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.
Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.
