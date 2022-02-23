Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $211.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,128. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

