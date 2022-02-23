FC Advisory LLC Purchases 1,161 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 484,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $52.12. 2,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,173. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $2.895 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.22%.

