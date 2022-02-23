FC Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

FC Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.44. 61,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,658. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.94. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $105.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.