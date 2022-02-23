Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock remained flat at $$203.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.10 and its 200-day moving average is $222.28. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $195.92 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

