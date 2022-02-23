Park National Corp OH Acquires 3,288 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $26,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $142.04. 27,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,730. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

