Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $776,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.06. The company had a trading volume of 150,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220,803. The company has a market capitalization of $419.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

