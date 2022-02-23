Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,412 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.21. 245,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,087,097. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.