Red Spruce Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,105 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $118.39. 142,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,934,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $209.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

