Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $777,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after acquiring an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,704,453,000 after acquiring an additional 228,139 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $445.46. 21,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,805. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.