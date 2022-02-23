Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of SMP traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,266. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

