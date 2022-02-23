Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,980 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,004.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.15. 1,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,219. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51.

