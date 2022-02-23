AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises about 2.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 497.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,327 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

NYSE:AMN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,807. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

