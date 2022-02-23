Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) traded up 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.12. 118,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,162,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after buying an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Range Resources by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares during the period. Finally, Georgetown University acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,832,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

