Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. 17,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $56.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.