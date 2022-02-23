BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Announces Earnings Results

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.
Shares of BRSP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. 14,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,850. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BrightSpire Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.
