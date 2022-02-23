Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.610-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.74 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.580 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.14.

NYSE:AYX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,325. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $103.90.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Alteryx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Alteryx by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Alteryx by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alteryx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

