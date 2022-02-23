$12.07 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $12.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $12.21 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $31.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $31.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.33 million, with estimates ranging from $43.00 million to $49.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

In other news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 124,586 shares of company stock worth $1,806,891 in the last 90 days. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,317,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,265 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,944,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 946.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,973 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 151,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,380. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Articles

