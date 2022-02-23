$6.83 Million in Sales Expected for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the highest is $7.25 million. Pyxis Tankers reported sales of $4.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year sales of $24.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.64 million to $24.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.86 million, with estimates ranging from $30.54 million to $35.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXS. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers stock remained flat at $$0.53 during trading on Friday. 109,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

About Pyxis Tankers (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.