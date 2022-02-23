PIN (PIN) Price Reaches $0.0484 on Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.75 or 0.06988181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,180.21 or 1.00125922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00049974 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

