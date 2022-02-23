Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0063 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00375.

Hecla Mining has raised its dividend payment by 275.0% over the last three years. Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50, a PEG ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,713,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,672 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 957,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 785,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 743,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

