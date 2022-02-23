Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 152.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Shares of PBJ stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. 1,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,108. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.