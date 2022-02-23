Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,916,000 after acquiring an additional 438,892 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $270,982,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,186,000 after buying an additional 635,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 139,087 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,585,000 after buying an additional 620,214 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 187,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,611,133. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.