Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

NYSE MTDR traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. 55,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.