Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

